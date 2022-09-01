Pumpkin Time

Elisha Frazer Anderson, an employee of the Virginia Farm Market at North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North) and Indian Hollow Road, carries one of the 1,000 pumpkins delivered to the market Wednesday morning. The market has been purchasing their pumpkins from the Brubaker family’s Greendale Orchard in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, for 40 years. Wednesday’s delivery was the first of eight truckloads that will be arriving at the market. More deliveries are set for Sept. 9, 16 and 23 at 9 a.m.