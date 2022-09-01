Pumpkin Time

Latest AP News
- Hawaii closes last coal-fired power plant as ban begins
- Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years' prison for rape
- Arizona Gov. Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment
- Arizona women want sentencing in ballot fraud case delayed
- Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’
- N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied east Ukraine
- AP-NORC poll: 2 in 10 report experience with gun violence
- White House to encourage COVID boosters, flu shot this fall
- Reading, math scores fell sharply during pandemic, data show
- No more 'nuance': Democrats slam GOP abortion-rights backers
- California lawmakers rejecting new firearms tax for 2nd year
A powerful storm on Tuesday afternoon toppled up to 25 power poles along Greenwood Road in Frederick County east of Winchester, leaving about 4,000 Rappahannock Electric Cooperative members without electricity.
WINCHESTER — After calling 23 witnesses to the stand, the prosecution has rested in the murder/solicitation of murder trial of Adam Marcus “Loco” Griffin.
WINCHESTER — Residents of Patsy Cline’s hometown are invited this weekend to celebrate what would have been the legendary country music singer’s 90th birthday.
BERRYVILLE — An appeal of Clarke County Circuit Court's decision to let the county take ownership of a Confederate monument near the courthouse is underway.
Don't have a library card? Handley Regional Library System celebrating Library Card Sign-Up Month in September
WINCHESTER — Handley Regional Library System, the American Library Association and libraries around the nation will be celebrating Library Card Sign-up Month in September, according to a news release from the library system.
A listing of farm markets in Friday's paper contained incorrect information for Cline's Farm in Clear Brook. The market is open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Beth Nowak from Freight Station Farmers Market is there on Wednesday and Saturday. The …
BERRYVILLE — All Points Broadband anticipates beginning to install high-speed internet cables in Clarke County next spring and finishing installation in July 2025, according to county officials.
WINCHESTER — Winchester Police Officer Mark Fisher rolled into the 300 block of North Kent Strest at 10:42 p.m. on June 30, 2020, and activated his body camera.
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
