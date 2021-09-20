Pumpkin time

Edge-Wood Dairy owner Donna Koon (left) and employee Cora Swain begin the creation of their display of 10 acres of pumpkins at "The Pumpkin Patch" on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at the Clarke/Frederick County line Friday. Koon and Swain grew traditional pumpkins, white ghost pumpkins, goose bump pumpkins, mellow yellow pumpkins and pumpkins for cooking. A scavenger hunt maze, pumpkin slingshot, homemade baked goods including pumpkin rolls and pumpkin bundt cake, as well as apples and arts and crafts, will be offered at the site, which opens today and will be open weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.-6 p.m.