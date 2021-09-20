Pumpkin time

Edge-Wood Dairy owner Donna Koon (left) and employee Cora Swain begin the creation of their display of 10 acres of pumpkins at "The Pumpkin Patch" on Berryville Pike (Va. 7) at the Clarke/Frederick County line Friday. Koon and Swain grew traditional pumpkins, white ghost pumpkins, goose bump pumpkins, mellow yellow pumpkins and pumpkins for cooking. A scavenger hunt maze, pumpkin slingshot, homemade baked goods including pumpkin rolls and pumpkin bundt cake, as well as apples and arts and crafts, will be offered at the site, which opens today and will be open weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.