WINCHESTER — Four local bands are ready to blast the roof off the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum.
The SVDM at 19 W. Cork St. will host its second punk rock concert, Rock ’n Roof, at 7 p.m. July 13. Tickets are available online for $8.25 plus a $1.88 service fee, or $12 at at the door.
The first concert, held on Nov. 30, was such a success that one of its organizers, Luke Rangel, decided to do it again.
“I’m game for that kind of adventurous stuff,” said Jennifer Coleman, museum educator, who was so impressed with Rangel’s talent and initiative that she brought him on as an intern in January.
“He’s been working on it [Rock ’n Roof] ever since,” Coleman said. “The last one was at the end of November and it was a little cold, so we thought some warm weather would be a nice addition.”
The lineup for the July 13 Rock ’n Roof concert includes:
Destructo Disk, a three-piece band from Winchester.
FMLB (formerly The Posers), which includes musicians from local high schools and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Thee Deluxe, a new band from Front Royal.
Lauren Woodard, a high school senior who will open the show with a solo set of acoustic music.
Rangel played bass with his band, X-Ray Cat, at the November concert, but that was the group’s last gig.
“I just want to run the show this time,” he said. “It’s kind of cool.”
Rock ’n Roof will be the polar opposite of the museum’s Sunset Series of rooftop gatherings, which feature much more laid-back musicians entertaining at a softer volume while attendees enjoy wine, beer and cheese.
Coleman said there’s plenty of room on the roof for all kinds of music, and she hopes the punk rock concerts will become an ongoing event.
“Once or twice a season, or every year, something like that,” Rangel said.
Talks are already underway with local bands who may be interested in performing at the next punk concert, but Rangel said it takes time to get everything organized.
Meanwhile, the Lord Fairfax Community College student will continue his internship at the museum. “I’m thinking about becoming a teacher, and I like working with kids,” he said.
Rangel will assist Coleman with planning other museum events, including its annual Fandemonium celebration in January, before transferring to a four-year university sometime next year. He said he’s currently leaning toward Virginia Commonwealth University, but he hasn’t made a final decision.
For now, though, Rock ’n Roof is his top priority. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. July 13, and admission will be limited to the first 125 ticket holders.
Thirty percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s monthly Sensory-Friendly Night, when lights are dimmed and audio is lowered so children who are autistic or susceptible to sensory overload can enjoy the museum in a comfortable fashion.
The remaining 70% of the money raised at Rock ’n Roof will be used to pay the performers, Rangel said.
To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Rock ’n Roof.” For more information about the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, go to discoverymuseum.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.