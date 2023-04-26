WINCHESTER — Legendary punk rock act Black Flag performed at Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester Monday night after selling out the local venue with unusual speed.
The band, which was formed in California in 1976, is considered to be among the most influential of American punk groups, having held a position of prominence throughout the 1980s and beyond. They have long been known for their frenzied and innovative hardcore style.
Black Flag has shuffled through dozens of members across its various iterations — and landed in Winchester about a month into a national tour. It was evident the four-piece group relished the lively atmosphere.
“Everything went without a hitch. The crowd was great, and we’re excited to have Black Flag coming back on Aug. 18 — especially for those folks that missed out on getting tickets for the first show,” said Nick Helmut, general manager of Bright Box Theater at 15 N. Loudoun St.
The concert marked one of Bright Box’s quickest-selling events in its 10-year history. All 280 tickets were sold out in under 48 hours after becoming available Jan. 4.
Dubbed “An Evening with Black Flag,” the concert featured a set list from Black Flag’s 1984 album, “My War,” as well as other recognizable tracks from the band’s catalog like “Black Coffee” and “Rise Above.”
“My War” is known as the album in which Black Flag first departed from uncompromising, raw three-chord punk of their first album “Nervous Breakdown,” beginning to incorporate other genres at a time when songs took on a new length. According to rock historians, “My War” is considered to be one of the first post-hardcore records — along with “Hüsker Dü’s Zen Arcade,” which was released the same year.
Greg Ginn, 68, who founded Black Flag, is the band’s main songwriter as well as its sole continuous member. He previously earned a place on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of top 100 guitarists.
Monday night, he played a see-through Stratocaster guitar next to a drum kit emblazoned with the unmistakable Black Flag logo: four black bars.
Vocalist Mike Vallely, who first sang with the band in guest appearances in 2003, became the band’s fifth vocalist in 2014. He commended the audience.
“We’re coming back again. I hope to see some familiar faces,” Vallely said. “You could be at home having a TV party, but you are here with us.”
