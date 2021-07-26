BERRYVILLE — Expect to see Moses at Rose Hill Park next week, despite there not being enough water in Town Run for him to part.
Noah will be stopping by, too, although the creek isn't big enough to accommodate his ark.
Their visits will be during a "Backyard Bible School" to be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday near the gazebo at the park in downtown Berryville. The event, free to people of all ages, will be hosted by the Berryville Baptist Rascals, a youth puppet and musical theater group affiliated with Berryville Baptist Church.
Ten teenagers currently comprise the Rascals, a group that has performed its puppetry far and wide for more than 30 years. The group is for middle-school and high-school students. However, it's being assisted this year by two younger kids related to grown-ups who also provide help, according to Joan Houck, its adult leader.
The Rascals have performed as far away as South Africa. They've also performed in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic — in Spanish.
Next week's event will be the group's first performances since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Typically during the summertime, the Rascals take an extended mission trip elsewhere and perform. Next week's Bible school will be the group's first multi-day performance in Berryville, said Houck.
Despite the pandemic having waned, there's still enough of the coronavirus around to make the group feel uncomfortable traveling far, she said.
And, "we felt like we needed to contribute something" to the community, she added.
Along with puppets, the Bible school will feature biblical stories, crafts for both children and adults, music, games and refreshments.
Berryville is special as the Rascals' home base. So the group is doing something special for its local audience that it hasn't done before: It's providing a large staging area where children can come and "sing along with the puppets," Houck said.
"Every day will be different," she emphasized.
Monday's activities will focus on Noah, while those on Tuesday will focus on Moses. Wednesday's activities will center around the Christmas story, and attendees will learn about Jesus' disciples on Thursday, she said.
Perhaps a young person attending the Bible school will want to join the Rascals.
The 10 students comprising the group this year are the smallest number in its history, Houck said. There's been an average of about 20 in past years, she said.
A lot of activities — both religious and secular — are vying for teens' attention nowadays, she pointed out.
Anyone interested in joining the Rascals can call Berryville Baptist Church at 540-955-1423. The church then will put the caller in touch with Houck.
"We're a Christian organization open to anyone in that age group," regardless of what church a teenager attends, Houck said.
But be advised: "It takes a lot of hard work," including regular puppetry practices, to be in the Rascals, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.