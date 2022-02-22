Puppy Love

Latest AP News
- Biden's full plate: Ukraine, inflation, low public approval
- EXPLAINER: Ukraine shows how not all 'invasions' are equal
- Proposal to nix derogatory term targets hundreds of US sites
- Biden halts oil, gas leases amid legal fight on climate cost
- Biden says US moving forces to protect NATO Baltic allies as Russia bolsters presence in East
- Biden says US sanctioning Russian oligarchs, debt in retaliation for action against Ukraine, warns of further sanctions
- GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response to Biden's State of the Union address
- Supreme Court rejects Epstein sex abuse accuser's lawsuit
- EXPLAINER: A look at toughest US sanctions facing Putin
Local News
- Corrections
- Clarke economic developer seeks larger profile for fairgrounds
- SU: MLK tribute mixes music and his words
- Audley cattle manager receives award from state association
- Utility customers donate nearly $24K to local nonprofits
- Frederick County deputy finds local girl's irreplaceable ring
- James Wood Middle School 'A' honor roll, second marking period
- Clarke County updates code to reflect district population changes
- This week's government meetings
- Art lessons: WPS board member hopes her art will inspire
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.