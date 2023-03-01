Puppy play

Winchester resident Lauren Standish bounces a tennis ball for her German shorthair pointer “Zola” as they play fetch for Zola’s exercise on a sunny tennis court in Jim Barnett Park Wednesday. Standish is a senior at Shenandoah University majoring in exercise science and rescued Zola from a shelter as a puppy. She is now three years old.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

