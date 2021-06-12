WINCHESTER — A Purcellville company plans to build up to 32 private aircraft hangars at Winchester Regional Airport.
The partnership between the Winchester Regional Airport Authority and TMG Construction Corporation was formalized Thursday at a signing ceremony in the airport terminal at 491 Airport Road in Frederick County. Numerous county and airport officials attended.
TMG Executive Vice President Joe Matthews said the company plans to invest $18 million to $20 million in the project.
“As a general aviation enthusiast and aircraft owner, I was searching for an airport community that was business and family-friendly, and the authority was the perfect partner for this project,” Matthews said. “The new hangars will provide the ease of driving directly into your hangar, jumping into your plane, and departing. They also provide space for families or clients to lounge or just spend the day at the airport alongside other aviation enthusiasts.”
Development is expected to begin immediately, with occupancy as early as spring 2022. Hangars are available for sale now. Prices range from approximately $557,000 to $617,000.
The project’s first phase involves building 11 box-style hangars grouped into two buildings along the airport’s southeast side. Each hangar will have convenient, secure airfield access, according to a TMG news release. The hangars will be operated and managed by a condominium association established by TMG, providing buyers with long-term stability and amenities not found at other airports in the region.
TMG is a general contractor aviation builder and builds for defense and intelligence.
Matthews said TMG was attracted to Winchester Regional Airport because it saw a need for hangars in the region and because it admires the airport’s culture. “It’s just a nice place to be. It’s professionally run. There’s integrity and trust and an open sense of communication that is special.”
Established in 1937, Winchester Regional Airport is a general aviation airport. It currently has 61 T-hangars and seven corporate hangars. The airport authority was created in 1987. The airport sits on about 380 acres.
Nick Sabo, the airport’s executive director, told the crowd the airport is fortunate to have TMG invest so much in the facility, as the airport did not have funds for such an elaborate project. He said the region lacks hangar space and that the partnership with TMG fulfills a need in the local aviation community. He noted TMG will construct critical infrastructure with no impact on local taxpayers.
“These hangars fill a gap in our current offerings, and a public-private partnership was the right choice to bring them online efficiently and cost-effectively,” Sabo said. “This collaboration with TMG enables the authority to deliver in-demand infrastructure without creating a burden on the airport’s budget or local taxpayers.”
Sabo said the airport looks at TMG as a partner that might bring other amenities with the hangar project, such as a restaurant, which might benefit the broader community.
Airport Authority Chairman Gene Fisher said the project will be an asset to the community “for years to come.”
“We know there are several excellent airports in the region, but we believe that Winchester is the best choice for a project like this to succeed,” said Fisher. “This is demonstrated by low aircraft property tax rates, which we have fought hard for … low county real estate taxes, flexible lease terms, competitive fuel pricing and a well-maintained infrastructure and professional staff.”
For more information about the project, visit www.kokvhangars.com or call 540-751-3480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.