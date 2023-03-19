Anyone hoping to capture some rainwater or begin composting this spring is in luck.
On April 19, Frederick County will hold its annual rain barrel and compost bin sale at the Stephenson convenience site at 235 Hot Run Drive.
According to a media release, 55-gallon rain barrels will be sold for $60 each and come complete with a faucet, overflow hose and everything necessary for easy use. The 11-cubic-foot compost bins will be sold for $50.
The benefits of composting are well known: According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), finished compost improves health and structure of soil, attracts beneficial organisms to the soil and thus reduces need for fertilizer and pesticides, and minimizes landfill waste. Rain barrels help reduce rain water runoff and conserve water, among other things.
The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19. Supplies are limited.
Purchases must be made with check or cash. No credit cards will be accepted.
For more information, call 540-665-5643, ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.