WINCHESTER — A new art gallery space with a familiar name will welcome patrons at a launch event this weekend on Winchester’s Loudoun Steet Mall.
The Purple Fern, which was formerly known as a local boutique shop, has transformed into an art gallery, learning space and photography studio. Owner Sarah Garman is readying a newly renovated location at 3 S. Loudoun St. to welcome the public for a special exhibition experience featuring the mixed media artwork of Shenandoah Valley native and current D.C. resident, Julia Mae Bancroft. The weekend event kicks off today with an invitation-only viewing. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the public is invited to check out the Purple Fern, take in Bancroft’s collection, purchase a piece, interact with the artist or simply enjoy the experience.
Bancroft’s collection of works, described as “inspired by the natural world and infused with ideas of materials from photography, papers and fabrics to insects and plant life,” will be expertly displayed and for sale in the gallery for three days only. Sarah Garman’s brother-in-law Corwyn Garman, of Experience Art & Exhibitions, is working side-by-side with her to curate the space and create a cohesive gallery experience.
Thirty pieces comprise the pop-up collection. “It will be quick, new and then gone. People will have to act,” Corwyn says. Bancroft will be on-site to talk about her art. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.
However, it is not simply about selling things, according to Sarah and Corwyn. They want artists to feel comfortable coming into the gallery to note how their work might be professionally presented in the future. “As an artist I have felt those jitters and nerves before when showing my work to others,” Sarah says. “We want to build up artists and help them feel comfortable.”
The Purple Fern Gallery doubles as Sarah’s professional photography studio in addition to an arts education space. Corwyn says visiting artists might note how Sarah has a knack for “seeing the optics.” Her eye for detail and lighting as a photographer, in addition to her experience as an art teacher in Frederick County and Martinsburg, West Virginia, bolsters her ability to bring out the best in an artist’s collection, according to Corwyn.
Corwyn is no stranger to art curation, working with artists and building community in the area. He spent 18 years as the director of exhibitions and initiatives at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester in addition to serving on the Shenandoah Valley Arts Council and the Old Town Development Board.
“Gallery space like this is where you can really help artists,” Corwyn says. “We will enable them to get proceeds from the sale of their pieces without added people in the middle taking cuts. In addition, Corwyn says, “you can tailor each gallery experience to highlight the artist’s strengths. It’s a living space. Someone’s relationship with this room is experience, not retail.”
Purple Fern gallery shows are meant to be a sensory experience. Sarah says everything is customized for the patron, the artist and the art for a given gallery show — from the lighting to the specific aroma of a carefully chosen essential oil that wafts through the gallery and meshes with the vibe of the artwork. In addition, she says there are ways beyond a show that she can offer support to artists who display their work at Purple Fern to bolster the artist’s success.
“I can provide good professional photos of the artist’s work for them to use on their social media. We can put together flyers to help them build their reach. But, I really love being able to go into artist’s spaces to photograph their process,” Sarah says. She believes seeing the process allows artists to learn from each other and for greater connections between people to form.
“We’re here to help drive the regional arts in this community. We want to demonstrate potential in this community. There are a lot of people who want to support art,” Corwyn says. Sarah adds that she hopes the gallery “will bring younger folks into the idea of collecting and bring people together for workshops and gatherings.”
“We want to be a place where people want to see art and want their art to be seen,” Corwyn says. If you are the first, show up this weekend and check out the new gallery. If you are the latter, take note. The gallery hopes to feature six or seven artists in 2023.
Corwyn says when choosing artists’ works to be displayed, “We are creating something that is general and real. But, there are practical considerations. Who has the body of work. Who is hustling and working hard.” Sarah adds, “We are looking for those magical artists that have the energy and vibe, but that make your mouth drop open when you see it.”
Contact Sarah Garman at thepurplefern@yahoo.com for more details.
