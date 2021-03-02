WINCHESTER — Finding purpose, changing lives and working successfully with others.
On the surface those may sound almost unattainable to some. But the Live2Lead leadership event on Friday, which served as a virtual fundraiser for Winchester-based Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, featured national and local speakers to help aspiring area leaders put those concepts into motion.
Author and leadership coach John Maxwell hosted the national portion of the event. He said those in leadership positions should understand that having goals and accomplishments are good, but having desire and consistency are key.
“Desire is the seed of every great accomplishment and consistency is the fruit of that seed,” he said. “It’s desire that keeps you going, and it’s consistency that gets you good.”
Joining Maxwell at the conference were Kat Cole, chief operating officer and president of FOCUS Brands North America; Craig Groeschel, author and pastor; Alan Mulally, a former executive with multiple companies including Boeing and The Ford Motor Company; and entertainer Steve Harvey.
Cole, Groeschel and Mulally dicussed problem solving and how to do it effectively, most of which revolved around involving your employees and those on the ground level in the decision making that leads to an end goal.
Cole shared several anecdotes, but one that drove home a pivotal point was a story about how she visited a village and asked about their top priorities.
There was only one: water.
Cole said she pushed the village to expand and bring up multiple issues. But they continued to focus on needing water.
The villagers told her that nothing else mattered if they didn’t meet that need.
“What is the one thing that you need to spend my time on right now?” Cole asked the conference attendees.
She encouraged them to focus on something specific at the top of their list, something that will impact everything else underneath it. And, maybe more importantly, listen to the people who are on the ground level of that situation because they will know what that top priority really is.
Groeschel encouraged attendees to look at potential opportunities and problems ahead of time.
“The difference between a good leader and a great leader is one who anticipates rather than reacts,” the pastor said.
He added that the lifespan of one’s current system, strategy or structure will not work forever because the world is changing rapidly.
“As leaders, if you’re not changing you’re falling behind,” he said. “And remember that what you know may be wrong. Whatever you're most confident in might be where you’re most vulnerable. Wherever you find yourself pushing back the hardest, that might be where you have the most to learn.”
Mulally, who took over as CEO of The Ford Motor Company as the company was facing a $17 billion loss, said those aspects require transparency and working together.
He said the way he worked Ford out of the red was to be up front and allow employees to share solutions rather than be afraid of presenting negative aspects of the company to management.
“The reason it works is that everyone is included, everyone knows the plan and has a voice,” he said. “The most important thing about the leadership team is that they hold themselves and all of the stakeholders accountable for working together. There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to this aspect as a leader.”
Harvey participated in more of a question-and-answer portion with Maxwell, sharing his life story and how his faith helped him overcome the pitfalls of success.
“As bad as it was, as dismal and dire the situation was that I was in, I needed that. I wouldn't be this dude without those mistakes,” Harvey said. “I was in a bad way. I was in some holes that I didn't really think I could get out of. But God got me out of the predicaments that I was in. That allowed me to have confidence. Bad stuff still happens to me, but it don’t have near the affect on me.”
He encouraged attendees to choose the hard work that they want to do because both success and being unsuccessful is hard on anyone.
He also advised aspiring leaders to find a way to make a difference with whatever they’re doing and to find their calling. And then work hard at it.
“Your career is what you’re paid for. Your calling is what you’re made for,” Harvey said. “The dream is absolutely free, but the hustle is sold separately. You can dream all you want, but you’ve got to turn it into a goal eventually. A goal ain’t nothing but your dream with work clothes on.”
