BERRYVILLE — An Upperville man is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through Clarke County on Sunday that ended with him being tased by a deputy.
Police said a rifle and two pistols were found in Christopher Harold McClellan II’s truck after the chase, which ended in a vacant lot by the True Value Hardware Store at 600 E. Main St. in Berryville. The incident began at 9:46 p.m. on Wickliffe Road, according to an email from Clarke County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
Sgt. Donald V. Mason wrote in a criminal complaint and search warrant affidavit — which seeks a blood sample to determine McClellan's blood alcohol content — that he responded to a report of a motorist driving erratically on Wickliffe. Mason said he was northbound when a southbound driver in a 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with his hazard lights on swerved into his lane. Mason said when he initiated a traffic stop, the driver fled toward Va. 7 and then turned on to East Main Street. Sumption said the driver reached speeds of over 105 mph during the four- to five-mile chase.
Mason said the driver turned off his headlights when in Berryville and passed a vehicle on a double yellow line. The driver drove through the hardware store parking lot before the pickup became stuck in grass in a vacant lot by the store. Mason said after the driver refused to get out of the pickup, he deployed his Taser, which emits a 50,000-volt shock. The driver was then removed from the pickup. Mason said he found a revolver in the door of the pickup, a rifle in the passenger seat area and a second pistol in the armrest bin.
McClellan, street address unavailable, was charged with eluding police, reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
The 44-year-old McClellan's criminal record includes convictions for driving an all-terrain vehicle on a highway and speeding. McClellan appeared by video in Clarke General District Court on Monday and had his case continued to 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
