MIDDLETOWN — About 115 enthusiastic puzzle-solvers flocked to Lord Fairfax Community College Saturday for the third annual World Cube Association Rally in the Valley.
The event was composed of six competitions that included the solving of smaller cubes such as the traditional three-by-three Rubik’s Cube to seven-by-seven cubes. Some of the puzzles were not even cube-shaped and included pyramids and the complicated 12-sided megaminxes.
Event organizers — Will Callan, 18, of Sykesville, Md., and Jonathan Tilahan, 16, of Springfield — explained that similar events are held nationwide for the competitors, who are known as “cubers” or “speedcubers.”
Callan and Tilahan both said their involvement with cubes began by simply watching internet videos explaining how to solve different puzzles. From there, the hobby flowered.
“We’ve gone to these competitions for a while ... and then we just wanted to host our own,” Callan said. “I’ve been doing it for about seven years now ... I just learned online ... and found out there were competitions and just got really into it from there.”
Tilahan explained that there are events centered around most hobbies and it is nice to spend time with like-minded people.
Noah Cucien, 18, of Salem, agreed, saying: “I really like being surrounded by others with the same interests.” He then solved a seven-by-seven cube in seven minutes.
Tilahan explained that solving cubes are like cooking and the first attempt is based solely on solving the puzzle.
“The first couple of times you make food you probably have to follow a recipe...but eventually you can just do it without the recipe and you get more natural with it,” he said.
Pranav Kotturu, 9, of Baltimore, said he has been a cuber for one-year and the Rally in the Valley is a good place to share a conversation with people who understand cubes. He proceeded to solve a two-by-two cube in a matter of seconds.
Callan explained that even the smaller cubes cannot be solved by pure memory as a three-by-three cube has 43 quintillion possible combinations for the starting position.
“It’s different every time, there’s some intuitiveness involved,” Tilahan said.
Stanley Roth, 22, of Maryland, a cube enthusiast for three years, said he enjoys cubing events and “I just like the people competing.”
Callan explained that the results from Saturday’s competition will be uploaded to the World Cube Association’s website so competitors can track their worldwide standing.
