Latest AP News
- Democrats weigh additional tax cuts amid financial windfall
- Legal claim: LA sheriff delayed excessive force probe
- Connecticut lawmakers set 2024 goal for carbon-free grid
- Atlantic City dealers' union backs casino smoking ban
- EXPLAINER: Why US needs a law to sell off oligarchs' assets
- Tennessee lawmakers pass K-12 library oversight, end session
- Stitt taps interim health commissioner to lead agency
- Man on trial in Capitol riot case blames 'rogue cop'
- Beshear announces new round of aid for tornado recovery
- Maine governor tests positive for COVID-19 after 2nd booster
Local News
- CCHS students design cart, win Widget Cup competition
- A matter of principals: WPS shuffles administrators
- Man accused of leaving dog to die
- Business at the Bloom speaker: Housing market key to local economy
- Blue Ridge Habitat home design wins national award
- Council approves rezoning for Winchester Grove mixed-use complex
- City manager proposes $100.5M budget for FY2023
- United Way NSV names new president/CEO
- Regional breweries collaborate on special beer to help Ukraine
- Frederick County receives funding for road projects
AP National Sports
Death Notices
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services
contributed
- Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.