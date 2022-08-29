The explosion at a Warren County quarry on Wednesday marked the second time in almost a decade operators violated their state permit.
Rocks and debris thrown by the explosion from the mining operation at 1 p.m. Wednesday injured 10 people and damaged vehicles and buildings near the U.S. 340-522 North and Interstate 66 interchange north of Front Royal. Emergency responders shut down the highway and the interstate for 2½ hours while they tended to injured people and cleared the roads.
The Virginia Department of Energy halted blasting at the quarry as part of the inspector’s investigation into the incident. Once the agency concludes its investigation, the operators must obtain a new permit in order to resume blasting.
The Virginia Department of Energy has issued two blasting permit violations at the quarry since the mid-1990s, according to information provided Wednesday by Tarah Kesterson, manager of communications and public relations for the agency. A fly-rock violation occurred in February 1995 when Riverton Corporation operated the limestone quarry, Kesterson said in an email. The second fly-rock occurred in May 2013 when Essroc Corporation ran the quarry, Kesterson said.
The department issued the current permit to Essroc in 2013. The permit transferred to Hanson Aggregates Pennsylvania LLC in April, Kesterson said.
The Warren County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call at 1:04 p.m. for a report of an explosion on the north end of Front Royal at the U.S. 340-522 and Interstate 66 interchange, according to a joint media release issued Wednesday evening by the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.
Fire and rescue personnel and law enforcement officers responded to the scene as more callers reported that several people suffered injuries and vehicles sustained damage caused by falling rocks and debris, the release states. Nearby businesses also reported damage to buildings.
Responders closed the roads to traffic as they assessed any personal injuries and made the area safe, the release states.
The Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia State Police and the Warren County Building Official also assisted at the scene. Responders notified the Virginia Emergency Operations Center and asked for support from the Virginia Department of Energy’s Division of Mineral Mining — the regulatory agency for quarry operations.
Law enforcement deemed the area safe and further investigated the incident and collected statements from witnesses.
The explosion occurred during a scheduled blasting operation at the quarry at 1685 Riverton Road, parallel to U.S. 340-522 North. Rocks hurled from the quarry damaged eight vehicles on U.S. 340-522, the I-66 westbound off-ramp and the Dominion Health and Fitness parking lot, the release notes.
Responders took one person to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment and treated another person who they released from the scene. Responders reported six people suffered minor cuts and abrasions but did not require medical attention.
Utility lines damaged in the blast prevented responders from opening the road sooner. Personnel opened all roads to traffic by 3:25 p.m. and responding agencies cleared the scene soon after.
Dominion Health and Fitness closed after rocks and debris damaged the building. The business reopened on Thursday.
