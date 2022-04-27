WINCHESTER — Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate Mia Janelle Dorsett is excited to be a part of this year’s Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival two years after she was first scheduled to be here.
Dorsett, 18, the youngest child of Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett and his wife, Janet, was designated to be Queen Shenandoah in 2020 but didn’t reign because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Sadly we had to cancel, but honestly it worked out better this way,” Dorsett said on Wednesday evening.
“I definitely feel like it’s a better season for me. I just think it kind of fell perfectly, right at the end of my freshman year.”
But although her coronation gown has been in her closet for two years “just waiting to be worn,” Dorsett says that the wait has been worth it.
With days off from school after finishing up a campus show but before finals start, this is “the perfect little window just to come and be here.”
Following in the footsteps of older sister Jazmyn Dorsett, who was Queen Shenandoah LXXXV, Mia Dorsett will be crowned on Friday in a coronation at 1:30 p.m. at John Handley High School.
“I think she always knew that I would end up here one day, just from the way I behaved when I was here when I was 8, just always wanting to be in the spotlight, always wanting to wave to all the people and get to be with her,” Dorsett said.
“But I know she was very excited getting to hear that I’m coming back,” she continued. “Especially now that it’s exactly 10 years after her just makes it more special.”
Dorsett is also excited that her older sister will fly in today to crown her at her coronation on Friday.
Describing her dress as having a lacy top with embellishments and a poufy, shimmery silver skirt with a back that frames her perfectly, she said it fits even better two years later.
“I’m ready to dance at the ball,” she said.
A first-year student at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, Dorsett is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in musical theatre.
She’s the recipient of a four-year TCU Chancellor’s Scholarship, the most prestigious scholarship awarded at TCU, according to a news release at the festival website, thebloom.com.
Dorsett’s stage career began when she was 10, and she has been part of more than 20 productions so far.
During high school, she was recognized as a Duke University TIP scholar and was inducted into the junior and senior National Honor Societies. She served as secretary for the junior group.
She was a member of her high school’s honor choir and was chosen as a Texas Private School Music Educators Association All State musician.
In ninth grade, she was a student government class representative. She is a former member of International Thespian Society Troupe 6605 and has twice performed at ITS nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska. Now at TCU, she is involved in various organizations, including Leaders for Life, Theatre TCU Black Excellence and Frog Aides.
She is the 2022 service director for her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, and has traveled on mission trips to orphanages in Chiapas, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and India. She also spent eight days performing and spreading the gospel with her choir's student ministry group in and around London.
She plans to spend time traveling with family this summer before pursuing internships and potential other shows next year.
“My plan right now is to move to New York right after senior year,” she said. “It is a little daunting just to think about.”
Because Broadway was shut down during COVID, she said that made her second-guess whether she wants to go into that industry.
“But I think that I want to at least try it and give myself a shot and see how I like it, and from there I guess we’ll see what happens.”
Dorsett will attend The Village at Orchard Ridge Queen’s Dinner at 5 p.m. today at Millwood Station. She will make appearances at various other festival events, including the Firefighters’ Parade at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
For tickets or other information, visit thebloom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.