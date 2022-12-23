Even though the Frederick County Board of Zoning appeals this week overturned, with conditions, a violations notice issued by the county zoning administrator to West Oaks Farm Market for breaching the terms of its conditional use permit (CUP), not all has been resolved with the matter.
The BZA’s 6-1 vote at Tuesday’s three-hour appeals hearing requires the popular farm market, owned by the Snapp family, to remove a temporary bar structure from a picnic shelter and pursue necessary “permits or approvals” from the county within 120 days for structures that were cited, including two stages.
Supporters of West Oaks packed the County Administration Building’s board room for the hearing. They championed the successful family business, located on Middle Road, that has adapted to the times to generate new revenue streams while continuing to celebrate rural character and maintain farmland.
“My grandfather lived in Berryville. He worked the orchards out there. Do you want to see what happens when you don’t protect farmers? Go look at Berryville’s orchards. They are not there, they are replaced by houses,” one Shawnee District resident told the BZA.
But some neighbors of West Oaks told the BZA that the business has outgrown mere agritourism, with music concerts so loud the windows on their houses rattle. They dispute that the concerts meet the criteria for agritourism. They maintain, in essence, that West Oaks is using the agritourism label to enjoy “unchecked commercial growth,” in the words of one neighbor who spoke at the meeting.
“You should come around when the place is mobbed with thousands of people who are drinking. The sound penetrates our walls, and if we had young children, we would not even be able to put them to sleep. These are not people leaving after a day of apple picking,” said neighbor Mario Ramono.
Roderick Williams, the county’s attorney, showed West Oaks’ concert lineup this year, which featured 78 concerts, including performances by Led Zeppelin and Journey cover bands.
“This goes well beyond agritourism,” Williams said.
With a 120-day window to fix the violations, it remains to be seen what “necessary permits or approvals” West Oaks will need to continue operating in the same manner — whether this will require the business to go before the Board of Supervisors to obtain a new CUP or if building permits will suffice.
Under Virginia’s broad and protective agritourism legislation, West Oaks could potentially obtain an agricultural exemption for the two stages, many have said.
West Oaks contends the stages have agricultural utility and therefore cannot be regulated by the county.
But on Sept. 8, West Oaks was cited by the county for being in violation of its CUP after staff visited the premises following a complaint from a Back Creek District resident. County staff cited two stages, outdoor seating and a bar for which the business did not have building permits on file.
A subsequent Facebook post from West Oaks stated: “Recently, our ability to continue operating in the current manner has been called into question by local zoning laws. If you support local agriculture like we do and enjoy the opportunity to come to our farm for field trips, activities, events, music, pick-your-own opportunities, and so much more, then our business needs your support.”
Although the BZA’s vote on Tuesday seemed favorable to West Oaks, the outcome left some in confusion.
In an unusual sequence, the motion for the overruling, as well as the conditions that accompanied it, was approved by the BZA but crafted with language provided by two opposing attorneys, County Attorney Roderick Williams and West Oaks attorney Brian Prater, who had defended their respective clients extensively before collaborating.
In other words, the motion emerged from the floor.
The West Oaks attorney stated the motion while standing at the dais alongside Williams. BZA members said this was the motion they would adopt, with no member actually repeating the motion.
The motion, as expressed by Prater, states: “A motion to overrule, subject to the following conditions: one, removal of the temporary bar structure from the picnic shelter. Two, pursue necessary permits or approvals from the county regarding other structures referenced in the violation within 120 days.” It doesn’t indicate what approvals or permits would be required, meaning the path to resolve the violations was not made explicit.
BZA member John Cline (Stonewall District), who cast the lone dissenting vote, said in a phone interview after the meeting that he took issue with the way the motion was presented. He said the matter should have been tabled when the attorneys began to confer over the language.
“We are there to give an up or down decision, and we did not do that. Nobody on county staff can tell me in writing what we voted on,” Cline said. “Our board doesn’t have the authority to add or subtract conditions to the agenda item at hand, in my opinion. The motion could be easily overturned by a higher court.”
Cline added: “I just feel that we have conditional use permits in the county for a reason. If we don’t adhere to the conditional use permits, it’s not fair to all the other businesses with CUPs. If they can get by, anyone can get by.”
Board of Zoning Appeals Chairman Eric Lowman said after the meeting that the motion states West Oaks will need to have the cited structures inspected within 120 days by the county in order to be properly permitted.
Under state legislation, the stages could be deemed ag-exempt and “rubber stamped,” Lowman said, but that would have to be a determination made by the county.
“Ultimately they were just in violation of a CUP that is law. This was not an attack on agritourism. West Oaks is still on the hook for 120 days. They have to take care of their violations. It’s about safety,” Lowman said.
He called the meeting’s outcome a “negotiated effort.”
A day after the meeting, Williams said, “There’s a lot to follow up on after what happened yesterday. We haven’t gotten to the details of how this will work yet.”
Virginia defines agritourism as: “Any activity carried out on a farm or ranch that allows members of the general public, for recreational, entertainment, or educational purposes, to view or enjoy rural activities, including farming, wineries, ranching, horseback riding, historical, cultural, harvest-your-own activities, or natural activities and attractions. An activity is an agritourism activity whether or not the participant paid to participate in the activity.”
West Oaks’ legal counsel maintains that the operation is protected under state agritourism laws.
“No Virginia authority may require a special exception, administrative permit not required by state law, or special use permit for any such activity on property that is zoned as an agriculture district unless there is substantial impact on the health, safety, or general welfare of the public,” a letter from West Oaks’ attorney to county staff states. “Moreover, agriculture operations expressly include the preparation, processing, or sale of food products, when done in compliance with provisions of state law. We are advised West Oaks is indeed in compliance.”
State law does give localities jurisdiction to regulate agritourism if it can prove that the activities protected under agritourism legislation have a “substantial, negative impact,” as the letter suggested.
Williams said during his presentation that there is “substantial, negative impact” in the case of West Oaks.
Board of Zoning Appeals Vice Chairman Kevin Scott spoke of what he believes is a collision between Virginia’s expansive agritourism laws and local ordinances.
BZA members said West Oaks needs to protect itself from possible litigation by making certain its facilities are fully inspected and insured.
“I’d be very concerned about not having a building permit, 1,000 people, and expecting my insurance company cover me,” said BZA member Reginald Shirley (Opequon District). “The stage is stretch of the imagination but very creative and maybe even convincing — that the stage is agriculture. I also think it’s going to be appealed no matter what we decide tonight.”
Members of the county’s BZA are appointed by the Circuit Court. They are: Dudley Rinker (Back Creek), Chairman Eric Lowman (Red Bud), John Cline (Stonewall), Vice Chairman Kevin Scott (Shawnee), Reginald Shirley (Opequon), Dwight Shenk (Gainesboro) and at-large member Ronald Madagan.
