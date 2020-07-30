GAINESBORO — The mother of a 3-year-old girl is grateful for the help she and her husband received in saving their daughter from a near drowning at Lake Holiday on Sunday afternoon.
“It just happened so fast,” Victoria Greeley said on Wednesday. “It was very scary.”
Greeley said she her husband John Greeley live near the lake and regularly go there with their daughter Quinn. On Sunday, they were there with Victoria Greeley’s sister Margaret Mills and her four children on Mills’ boat.
After getting off the boat, Victoria Greeley said she took off her daughter’s life preserver to let her go to the bathroom, and the family then had lunch. John Greeley didn’t realize his daughter was following him from the lunch table when he went to check on the boat. That’s when Quinn entered the lake.
Victoria Greeley said Quinn was in the water about four feet off the shore for about a minute or two before Tiffany Garcia, a beachgoer who was in a docked boat, spotted the child floating. Garcia jumped in the water and pulled her to shore. “We are so grateful for that,” Victoria Greeley said.
Greeley, a registered nurse since 2015 who works at Winchester Medical Center, said Quinn wasn’t breathing and was turning blue. She and her husband performed CPR on Quinn while another woman ran up the beach to borrow a phone from a bystander and call 911. Quinn, who was soon coughing up water and breathing, has fully recovered, her mother said.
Victoria Greeley said the ordeal has motivated her to get swimming lessons for Quinn. “With the puddle jumper [life preserver] you have that false sense of security,” she said.
(3) comments
To the Star proofreaders (if you even really exist). Would it have been so difficult to add an -s or -ed to the end of “drown”?
Thank God someone noticed and quick thinking saved this precious little angel.
What a beautiful little girl. You can never watch them too closely.
