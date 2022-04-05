QUICKSBURG — As a child, Barbara Salisbury always looked forward to the trips to a farm owned by her uncle in Greenbrier County, W.Va.
“About three times a year, we would go over there, and I would be in heaven,” she said. “That was my dream when I was 6 years old.”
Now, 16 years after moving to the Shenandoah Valley, the rare sheep Salisbury raises allow her to keep living that dream, even at the age of 72.
“This was always my dream,” she said in her sheep barn Sunday as the blustering wind roared past outside occasionally and the sheep fed from troughs.
Salisbury raises St. Croix hair sheep, a rare breed for the East Coast, to sell their meat, and she was also recently named the eastern director for the St. Croix Hair Sheep International Association.
The sheep are originally from the U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix. Most of the St. Croix hair sheep raised in the continental U.S. are raised in Oregon and Washington, with a few in Texas, according to Salisbury.
“On St. Croix, you’re lucky if you can find a blade of grass,” she said. “So they evolved eating [whatever they could find]. They’re great foragers.”
They are also hardy, yet gentle and precocious animals, according to Salibsury. Previously she had some cows, but at her age, handling them became more and more difficult.
“If you’re going to work around animals like this, it’s nice to know they’re docile,” she said. “They’re very easygoing.”
Her small flock has one ram, a couple of wether and multiple ewes. The sheep can breed up to two times a year, but that is not ideal since it is hard on the mothers, according to Salisbury.
According to studies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Virginia Tech, the breed is highly resistant to parasites that are one of the leading constraints to mass sheep raising.
Due to the pandemic and other world events, there is a different and growing kind of market for the animals, according to Salisbury.
“I’ve never had trouble selling these sheep, but people want to have a small amount of acreage to have control over their food and their meat,” she said. “And so they’re buying these to raise on their small acreage to supply themselves with meat.”
