BERRYVILLE — A new quilt exhibit at the Barns of Rose Hills spotlights endangered animals and plants from around the world.
Inspired by Endangered Species is another exhibit in the popular “Inspired Series” developed by Fairfax County-based artist and writer Donna Marcinkowski DeSoto.
The Barns has hosted previous DeSoto’s exhibits including Inspired by Elvis, Inspired by the National Parks and Inspired by the Beatles.
This latest exhibit features 182 original fiber art quilts created by artists from around the world. DeSoto gives the artists the size specifications for the quilts and assigns each artist a different species. Then it’s up to each artist to interpret their design any way they wish. The quilters’ work must be original and no patterns were allowed.
Some interpretations are realistic. Others are more whimsical.
But all of the quilts spotlight one of the nearly 50,000 animals or plants in danger. DeSoto worked with educators and scientists to come up with a list of endangered species.
These quilts have been on exhibit at the Library of Congress, the Houston International Quilt Festival and the Road to California quilt show.
The quilts will be displayed at the Barns of Rose Hill through Sept. 12.
The Barns, at 95 Chalmers Court, are open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Exhibit admission is free.
