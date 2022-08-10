Quilts of Valor

U.S. Air Force veteran Marcia Cochran of Frederick County uses a 1930s era sewing machine to sew panels for a quilt at the Clarke County Recreation Center in Berryville Tuesday. Cochran has been a member of the Patriots Triangle Quilts of Valor for 8 years and she and her group have presented more than 50 quilts to military veterans in the past four years. The group meets monthly at the recreation center on the second Tuesday of each month to make the quilts.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

