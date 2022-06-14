Quotable Jun 14, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save All generalizations are false, including this one.— Mark Twain Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Mills, LePage look ahead to November in Maine governor race Experts: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric could galvanize extremists Election 2022: Nevada GOP contest crucial to Senate control Reps. Mace, Rice face hard GOP primaries after defying Trump In Nevada, GOP voters decide nominee for top elections post Hoeven faces primary challenge from political newcomer Court refuses to stop UK from deporting migrants to Rwanda Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents Venezuela's Maduro visits Kuwait, speaks to crown prince California lawmakers OK budget over governor's objections More News from the Associated Press Local News Herbstritt seeking re-election to Winchester's City Council Judge rules for Warren County in airport lawsuit Following executive director's death, Winchester Education Foundation sets new course WBL program helping CCHS students learn about careers This week's government meetings Warren County supervisor running for new House of Delegates seat 'I wouldn't trade it for anything': 360 graduate from Sherando High School after 'a unique' four years Frederick supervisors appropriate only part of school operating budget Man killed in crash on Route 17 Downtown church to explore helping homeless families AP National Sports Wood goes six, Giants beat Royals for 4th straight win Darvish returns to Wrigley, lifts Padres over Cubs 4-1 Goalkeeper secures spot in World Cup and in Aussie folklore Honduras downs Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play Albies breaks foot, but Braves beat Nats for 12th straight Death Notices Death notices for June 14 David Anthony Knecht Evelyn Marie Harriman Barbara G. Winkler Shevokas Robert H. Lloyd “Bobby” Death notices for June 13 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
