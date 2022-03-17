Quotable Mar 17, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Always remember to forgetThe things that made you sad.But never forget to rememberThe things that made you glad.— Irish blessing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News US expels another Chinese phone carrier on security grounds As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement Biden's China 'pivot' complicated by Russia's war in Ukraine US grew wealthier, better educated in 2nd half of 2010s Irish leader tests positive for COVID during visit to DC Trump calls Mo Brooks 'disappointing' in Alabama Senate race EXPLAINER: Who's a war criminal, and who gets to decide? Oz vows to renounce Turkish citizenship if elected senator A look at the military assistance the US is giving Ukraine US works to 'seize and freeze' wealth of Russian oligarchs More News from the Associated Press Local News For 21st year, H.N. Funkhouser & Co. makes donation to Frederick County Public Schools No charges in child's gun death The 5 biggest residential projects in Winchester's pipeline City Manager: Winchester can handle spike in residential development Winchester Planning Commission supports revised proposal for 440-unit apartment complex USTA Mid-Atlantic, Loudoun County announce plans for 36-court tennis complex Taking a spin Population changes spur Berryville to alter election ward boundaries Where to find bagpipes, green beer on St. Patrick's Day EDA agrees to $2.5M in incentives for poultry processor AP National Sports AP source: Freeman, Dodgers agree to $162 million, 6-yr deal AP source: Free-agent first baseman Freddie Freeman and Los Angeles Dodgers agree to $162 million, six-year contract Curry injures left foot in Warriors blowout loss to Celtics Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double-OT to cap First Four Faith, love of sports linked victims of Texas crash Death Notices Clara Rebecca Orndoff Death notices for March 17 Maria Katrina Santucci August 9, 1970 - March 12, 2022 Maria Katrina Santucci August 9, 1970 - March 12, 2022 Helen Edmonds Rissler Tammy Bowman Keller E. Melinda Schryver Rev. Ronald Arthur Kreiensieck Death notices for March 16 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Mar 19 Amateur Radio License Training Sat, Mar 19, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.