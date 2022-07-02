“America is a tune. It must be sung together.”
— Gerald Stanley Lee
Updated: July 2, 2022 @ 12:35 am
WINCHESTER — Results from Frederick County Public Schools’ School Quality and Perceptions Survey conducted by independent research firm K12 Insight found a majority of students (61%), parents (78%) and school-based staff (80%) rate the overall quality of their school as good or excellent.
BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools is reconsidering how learning materials some people find objectionable may be considered for removal from schools.
WINCHESTER — City Council’s Planning and Economic Development Committee has joined the Winchester Planning Commission in endorsing a residential and commercial development that committee member Kim Herbstritt described as “a big deal, a really big deal.”
WINCHESTER — City Council and the Winchester School Board have pledged to work more closely together when developing annual operating budgets for Winchester Public Schools.
WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Hospice has launched a 24/7 telephone support service to make it easier for the community to access the nonprofit's end-of-life services as soon as the need arises.
WINCHESTER — The Winchester School Board on Monday night voted unanimously to reduce its fisal year 2023 general operating fund by $1,196,918, from the previously approved amount of $66,144,483 to $64,947,565.
WINCHESTER — Residents of the Raven Pointe subdivision want the Frederick County government to restrict through truck traffic on several streets in their neighborhood, but the county’s transportation committee on Monday decided not to move forward with the request.
