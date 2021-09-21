Quotable Sep 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The morning had dawned clear and cold, with a crispness that hinted at the end of summer.— George R.R. Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: Ludwig cares about your rights and pocketbooks (11)Letter to the editor: Clear choices (11)WPS celebrates gains in more teacher diversity (8)Letter to the editor: A possible way to overcome vaccine hesitancy (7)Patrick Buchanan: Americans souring on Biden — and Washington (2) More Local News This week's government meetings WPS celebrates gains in more teacher diversity DMMS kicks off football season with first home games in 29 years Pumpkin time Bougie Booth offers designer accessories Early voting now underway in Virginia Business Briefcase Health Department lifts harmful algae bloom advisory City to test drone technology next week More than 100 people call into Sheriff's Office reporting loud boom Judge rules against dismissed police officer Juneteenth celebration being planned in Clarke County next year Democrats open campaign office 2 episodes of 'Ghost Hunters' filmed in Winchester area SU's role in COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic lauded in resolution Bucha Canna serves up organic options with a side of information Death Notices Death notices for Sept. 21 Patrick K. Corrigan Ellen Jane Leighton Roxanna M. Lowery Arlene Blowe Stephenson Shawna Renee Roberts Roger U Delauter Jr. Death notices for Sept. 20 Gary Elbert Bayliss Alfred Charles "Charlie" Otto Regina Florence Bonarti May 10, 1943 to September 13, 2021 Robert F. Zydelis John Patrick "Pat" Russell 1931 - 2021 David R. Jenkins Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.