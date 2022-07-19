The essence of strategy is choosing what not to do.
WINCHESTER — A suspected gunman who had been on the lam since a March 20 shooting in Winchester was apprehended Wednesday afternoon in Martinsburg, West Virginia, two days after celebrating his 31st birthday.
WINCHESTER — A woman who has identified herself as Peace Freedom is being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center following a wild pursuit on Thursday afternoon that damaged two Frederick County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 4-2 to deny a conditional-use permit for a dog kennel on a 5.11-acre property at 409 Brill Road in Star Tannery.
BERRYVILLE — Town officials are calling for the smaller portion of a dilapidated former industrial building to undergo a facelift and the larger portion to be demolished.
BERRYVILLE — A blight abatement plan for a log cabin in the Josephine City Historic District calls for part of the structure to be repaired and portions to be razed.
