Quotable Dec 14, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "The world doesn't need any more mediocrity or hedged bets."— Anne Rice Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDrug-related shooting trial underwayHigh-speed internet access coming to Frederick, Clarke countiesWaterloo development incentive effort falls flatHarbaugh seeking community help to provide aid to tornado survivorsOpen Forum: Kentucky needs to build back better'The Nutcracker' returns to Handley's stage on SundayWinter ReflectionsHoliday for HeroesOpen Forum: Holiday DeJoy at the post officeOpen Forum: Christmas (and all holidays): an opportunity for examination Images CommentedOpen Forum: Kentucky needs to build back better (21)Open Forum: Holiday DeJoy at the post office (12)Manchin hits Dems' $2T bill as too costly, talks to Biden (1)Harbaugh seeking community help to provide aid to tornado survivors (1)Open Forum: Slow the process for proposed development (1)Region qualification in Northwestern will be based solely on district tourney success (1) More Local News 'The Nutcracker' returns to Handley's stage on Sunday Open house, performance to culminate the Barns' 10th anniversary celebration This week's government meetings Boyce code officer: Nuisance soon may be resolved State law prohibits tethering dogs during cold weather Suspected batterer accused of shooting himself Frederick County residents urge board to revisit indoor aquatics center Santa's daughter makes things merry and bright Meth dealer gets 20 years Smoked out: Millbrook H.S. fire causes evacuation, 250K in damage Supervisors approve redistricting Woman gets 5 years for body concealment Shenandoah National Park to raise fees on camping, require tickets for Old Rag Oh, you beautiful doll: Evans Home auction returns Sunday Boyce receives only two requests for ARPA assistance Local brewer elected to national Brewers Association Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 14 Cmdr. (ret.) John Orvin Yarwood 10655 Louise Klingensmith Milam obit.jpg Cuddles Boor 10617 Cuddles Boor obit.jpg 10617 Cuddles Boor.jpg 10679 Ruth Elliott obit.jpg Ruth Elliott Louise Klingensmith Milam Milton J. “Joe” O’Rear, Jr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.