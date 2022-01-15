Quotable Jan 15, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The older I grow the more I distrust the familiar doctrine that age brings wisdom.— H. L. Mencken Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedValley Health plans for crisis level care as COVID cases surge (19)Health director: Region slammed by 'extraordinarily contagious' omicron strain (15)Armstrong Williams: The average empire survives for 250 years. Is America at death's door? (11)Dispensary's Smoke Lodge 'a place to unwind' (10)Letter to the editor: Court's ruling inconsistent (3)Clarke County man charged with 'seditious conspiracy' (3)Open Forum: Omicron is an emergency. Here’s how you can help. (2)Winter Wonderland raises nearly $242K (2)Trex ready to break ground on new global HQ in Winchester (2)Open Forum: Safety inspections are key to keeping roads safe (2)Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses (1)New manager excited for opportunity to 'bring people back' to the Wayside Inn (1)Frederick supervisors OK solar facility in Gore (1)Official: Police used fake DNA reports during interrogations (1)A friend of the feathered (1)Open Forum: Biden is 'the president of chaos' and 'prince of divisiveness' (1)Froma Harrop: Smart progressives should love Elon Musk (1) More Local News Reynolds reappointed to Boyce Town Council Area lawmakers outline 2022 legislative priorities Local fire officials: Space heater use requires caution Frederick supervisors OK solar facility in Gore Clarke County officials mull changing Berryville District's name to avoid voter confusion Nation's blood crisis 'major threat' to community wellness Berryville council honors former mayor Kirby Cedar Creek and Belle Grove park commission discusses goals Student stabbing at school for troubled boys probed Trex ready to break ground on new global HQ in Winchester City Council salutes store, clinic for outstanding community service Chain of Checks issues grants to 4 local nonprofits Winter Wonderland raises nearly $242K Homicide witness: Boyfriend fired gun in self-defense Valley Health plans for crisis level care as COVID cases surge Man accused of groping girl Death Notices Death notices for Jan. 15 Death notices for Jan. 14 Julius E. “Bo” Bounds, Jr. Melvin McGowan Jose Torres-Reyes Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
