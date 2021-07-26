Quotable Jul 26, 2021 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness.— Pearl S. Buck Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester StarFrederick County Sheriff's Office prepares to deploy new laser scannerInline hockey rink going upDeported farmworker reunited with his family, jobFront Royal leaders to consider 'medical freedom' ordinanceFood bank's new fundraiser part of 40th year commemorationClarke County considering another broadband optionMovies under the starsBody found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing U.Va. lecturerOpen Forum: Phineas, Valley Health has responsibility to protect its patients Images CommentedFront Royal leaders to consider 'medical freedom' ordinance (7)Deported farmworker reunited with his family, job (7)Open Forum: The delta variant is coming. Make sure it’s not coming for you. (7)Cartoon (6)Local practices merge with Valley Health (4)Open Forum: Phineas, Valley Health has responsibility to protect its patients (4) More Local News Schenck Foods pushes through pandemic: 'We have optimism right now' Frederick County Sheriff's Office prepares to deploy new laser scanner Parade marking 20th anniversary of 9/11 to be held in Winchester Front Royal leaders to consider 'medical freedom' ordinance Clarification Judge: McDonald owes $9 million to Front Royal-Warren County EDA Death Notices Death notices for July 26 Jennifer L. McGrane Ray B. Taylor Jean Vernell Philpott Eaton More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Biden, Iraqi PM to announce end of US combat mission in Iraq ‘Holy moly!’: Inside Texas' fight against a ransomware hack Senators race to seal infrastructure deal as pressure mounts 'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.