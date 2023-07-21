Quotable Jul 21, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blind commitment to a theory is not an intellectual virtue: it is an intellectual crime.— Imre Lakatos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Workplace death at Shockey Precast under investigation Frederick supervisor urges removal of certain books from FCPS libraries Handley High School's big secret during World War II continues to fascinate Longtime Handley swim coach Grove, softball coach Butts leave programs Handley grad Brown signs with Croatian basketball team 'Nauseating': Undercover investigator patrols internet for pedophiles Safety improvement project for Va. 7 in Clarke County begin today Out of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester Star Jennifer Ellis running for Frederick County School Board in Back Creek District Open Forum: Open letter to Timmy French
