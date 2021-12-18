Quotable Dec 18, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save “No space of regret can make amends for one life’s opportunity misused.”Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedHideaway Cafe wins inaugural LGBTQ-owned Business Achievement Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce (30)Letter to the editor: A disturbing trend (26)Open Forum: Unfortunately, there is no planet B (9)Rodriguez on council appointment: 'This is what Judy wanted' (8)Open Forum: Phineas on Virginia's surplus (5)Mayor: Council's recent rezoning decisions may make developers leery (4)Berryville Police Department receives state accreditation (3)Letter to the editor: Rezoning rebuffed (3)D.C. firm buys industrial property in Winchester (2)Judge Andrew P. Napolitano: Taking Christmas seriously (2)House responds to GOP's Boebert with Islamophobia bill (2)Tie vote scuttles rezoning, but homes may still be built near MSV (2)Letter to the editor: Asking Trex to please help with noise (2)Health director: Data 'crystal clear' that vaccines prevent COVID deaths (1)Two new Berryville police officers take their oaths (1)My size but older? (1)Get this woman some sleep! (1)Daley signs to play football at Kent State (1) More Local News Suspected serial phone thief charged Santa revs up for special delivery to Evans Home Suicides prevention help available year-round Health director: Data 'crystal clear' that vaccines prevent COVID deaths Hidden deaths: Gun suicides frequent, but rarely discussed W.Va. mountain biking trail could help local economy Berryville council adopts code change; town elections moved to November Rodriguez on council appointment: 'This is what Judy wanted' Longtime Star circulation manager retires D.C. firm buys industrial property in Winchester Hideaway Cafe wins inaugural LGBTQ-owned Business Achievement Award from U.S. Chamber of Commerce Equus acquires Ford Motor Company building in Winchester Be a Santa to a Senior is short about 30 gifts Shooter in drug robbery partially acquitted Berryville Police Department receives state accreditation VFW Post 2123, Red Cross brighten holidays for veterans Death Notices Ernest Ford “Ernie” Boggs 10304 McHenry L Stiff III obit.jpg McHenry L. Stiff III Harry C. Sirbaugh, Jr. “Cleve” Death Notices 12/17/21 10998 Elda Lorraine Mack Meiers.jpg 10998 Elda Lorraine Mack Meiers obit.jpg Elda Lorraine (Mack) Meiers Charles P. Wilson “Willie” James E. "Jimmy" Davis Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.