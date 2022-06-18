Quotable Jun 18, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A father carries pictures where his money used to be.Steve Martin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole Arizona AG's effort to require redo of election rules denied 7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show Verizon, AT&T delay some 5G service over airlines' concerns Court rejects Trump-era EPA finding that weed killer safe Attorney General seeks to require sheriff to post $10K bail New Mexico county certifies June primary results, ending standoff with state over unproven election security claims Central Indiana man pleads guilty to Capitol riot charges Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor More News from the Associated Press Local News The story of Juneteenth, America's newest federal holiday Sheriff's Office seeking motorcyclist following 100 mph pursuit Slaughterhouse permit recommended for approval by Frederick planners Frederick supervisors delay full funding in 3 school budget categories Jury finds Frederick County man guilty of second-degree murder in shooting death of Keith Hamilton Tolson SU students create virtual reality presentation of local attractions City Council considering creation of stormwater utility Historic gate found, returned to original Winchester location Correction Former Frederick County official having 'great fun' writing novels AP National Sports Jordan Luplow slugs 2 HRs, Diamondbacks top Twins 7-2 Mariners' Ray loses no-hitter on grounder off his own glove AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:14 a.m. EDT C.J. Cron hits 2 HRs, leads Rockies to 10-4 win over Padres Bucks GM Horst says Allen underwent procedure on finger Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
