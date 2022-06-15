Quotable Jun 15, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If there were in the world today any large number of people who desired their own happiness more than they desired the unhappiness of others, we could have a paradise in a few years.— Bertrand Russell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Officers won't be charged for man's death at fire checkpoint US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020 Takeaways: Trump notches win in S.C., 2024 ambitions surface Nancy Mace wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. Republican Mayra Flores wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 34th Congressional District Bruce Poliquin wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Evangeline Hundley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 5th Congressional District. Duke Buckner wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in South Carolina's 6th Congressional District. House GOP floats school funding revamp, voucher expansion California to pay $51M over killings at veterans home More News from the Associated Press Local News Attention campers: Sheriff's Youth Camp is back in business Local Flag Day events planned WPD's Kids and Cops Camp returning after COVID-19 hiatus Police: 2 vehicles stolen from Winchester car dealership Clarke supervisors hear new option for Va. 7/Route 601 intersection Several Juneteenth celebrations planned locally Open Forum: Congress needs new leadership – vote June 21 Correction Herbstritt seeking re-election to Winchester's City Council Judge rules for Warren County in airport lawsuit AP National Sports Voit homers, drives in 5 as Padres rally past Cubs 12-5 Storm win fourth straight, edge Lynx 81-79 Braves hit five homers, beat Nats 10-4 for 13th straight win Seattle wins 4th straight to extend Lynx's losing streak Aguilar leads Marlins to wild comeback victory over Phillies Death Notices Death notices for June 15 Larry Wilkins Charlotte C. Jones Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter and Friend Death notices for June 14 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
