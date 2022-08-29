Life is always going to be stranger than fiction, because fiction has to be convincing, and life doesn't.
— Neil Gaiman
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spi…
WOODSTOCK — The annual Shenandoah County Fair begins Monday at the fairgrounds with concerts, food, carnival rides, activities for kids, agricultural competition, exhibits and much more.
WINCHESTER — The city's Planning and Economic Development Committee has recommended approval of a rezoning that could lead to the construction of a major apartment complex on Crossover Boulevard.
