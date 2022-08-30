A house is not a home unless it contains food and fire for the mind as well as the body.
—Benjamin Franklin
MIDDLETOWN — Laurel Ridge Community College is part of a Virginia Community College System (VCCS) effort to prepare the thousands of employees needed to shore up the state’s infrastructure, according to a new release from the college.
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that the remains of Shannon Lee Fox, a 30-year-old Winchester woman who had been missing since February, were recently discovered in Clarke County.
Motorists on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) in Frederick County can begin using the newly constructed Opequon Creek bridge on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
WINCHESTER — Frederick County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Enloe was recently honored with the prestigious Michael R. Doucette Distinguished Faculty Award.
Frederick County School Board member Miles Adkins released the following statement Friday afternoon in response to recent allegations that he was involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
• Sharon Farinholt of ERA OakCrest Realty in Winchester will be part of a four-member panel during a national, invitation-only presentation on Aug. 31 titled “How to Maintain Momentum in a Shifting Market.” Farinholt said she was asked to serve on the panel because of her entrepreneurial spi…
