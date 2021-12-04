Quotable Dec 4, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Some people are worth melting for.- Olaf from the Disney movie "Frozen" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedOpen Forum: Unborn children deserve due process of law (23)Attempt to oust Stegmaier from Frederick County Republican Committee fails (18)Clarke County calls for the state to help boost teacher salaries (13)Prosecutor maintains Black defendant can get a fair trial (12)Letter to the editor: Gerrymandering fuels tribalism (7)Open Forum: Do not develop MSV land (5)Open Forum: Do you want a cigarette? (4)New zoning administrator reflects on what led him to Winchester (3)Man gets 8 years for dealing fake heroin (2)'A friend to many': City Councilor McKiernan dead at 58 (2)Abram's Delight decorated for the holidays (1) More Local News Police: Boy smuggled from Guatemala, held for ransom Poultry processor expanding operations to Winchester Man gets 8 years for dealing fake heroin BADA hears subdivision residents' concerns about proposed warehouses 2 county schools briefly locked down Nonprofit covering student admissions to tonight's Handley game Hollow Road Solar makes 2nd attempt to build solar facility in Gore Clarke County calls for the state to help boost teacher salaries Clarke supervisors: State should fully reimburse localities for inmate costs New zoning administrator reflects on what led him to Winchester Attempt to oust Stegmaier from Frederick County Republican Committee fails Faulty chimney blamed for trailer home fire Correction SU's latest movie, 'Cupid for Christmas,' now on Hulu Prosecutor maintains Black defendant can get a fair trial 'A friend to many': City Councilor McKiernan dead at 58 Death Notices Death notices for Dec. 3 9582 Tara Devi Lal (Nahar) obit.jpg Tara Devi Lal (Nahar) Mary Dorothy LaFollette 9576 Mary Dorothy LaFollette.jpg 9502 Levi P Allison Jr obit.jpg Levi Parker Allison, Jr. 9576 Mary Dorothy LaFollette obit.jpg 9321 Archie Lee Ritenour Sr.jpg Archie Lee Ritenour, Sr. 9321 Archie Lee Ritenour Sr obit.jpg 9500 Joan C Dellinger.jpg 9500 Joan C Dellinger obit.jpg Joan C. Dellinger Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
