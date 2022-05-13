Quotable May 13, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The trouble with having an open mind, of course, is that people will insist on coming along and trying to put things in it.― Terry Pratchett Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Arguments set on whether pandemic asylum restriction can end No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold California governor to update budget proposal with new money Kim Jong Un lookalike disrupts Australian election campaign Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia Biden meeting with mayors, police chiefs on Friday The AP Interview: US 'vulnerable' to COVID without new shots Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount Experts: Arizona executioners took too long to insert IV 2 inmates found dead in same unit at jail in South Carolina More News from the Associated Press Local News Generous tip: Caller helps cops nab restaurant assault suspect H.N. Funkhouser marks 90th anniversary Yard sale to benefit local woman's stroke recovery Blue Ridge Hospice presented with prestigious national award Open, by George Berryville council sets hearing on properties deemed blighted Strasburg employee assaulted during armed robbery at Visitor Center Making way for The Villas Kiwanis Club celebrates historian whose grave was long overlooked Marigolds brighten traffic circle AP National Sports Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues win 5-1, eliminate Wild Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7 Stanton homers twice as Yankees beat White Sox 15-7 AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 a.m. EDT Death Notices Sun OK “Un Jung” Purtlebaugh Alexandra Atlee Alls Burton Death notices for May 13 Neil B. Garlock, Sr. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
