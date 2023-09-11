Quotable Sep 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If we learn nothing else from this tragedy, we learn that life is short, and there is no time for hate.— Sandy Dahl, wife of United Flight 93 pilot Jason Dahl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Railway Cafe ready on track, but opening still a ways off Gourmet bakery opens in Front Royal 'It was just chaos': Neighbor recalls fatal fire at Sandy's trailer park Division I college football roundup: Lawson off to strong start at Virginia Tech James Wood to induct four into Hall of Fame Rezonings could lead to dozens of new dwellings in Winchester Frederick County bans open air burning until further notice Celebrate Winchester Pride 2023 at the MSV on Saturday Winchester, Frederick County declare drought emergency 'A special space': ChildSafe Center moves to Piccadilly Street
