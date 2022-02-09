Quotable Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What sculpture is to a block of marble, education is to the soul.— Joseph Addison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Olympics 2022 coverage More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News FDA's agenda in limbo as Biden's nominee stalls in Senate Working conditions for Border Patrol getting more attention EXPLAINER: How to claim child tax credit $ on your taxes GOP lawmaker apologizes for cursing at Democrat over masks Appeals court rules in Biden’s favor on abortion referrals FBI: Online sleuths' posts led to 2 arrests in Capitol riot Air Force approves 9 religious exemptions for COVID vaccine House nears OK of short-term bill averting federal shutdown McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection' House bill would ease budget strains on Postal Service Local News Woman rescued from town house fire Organizers of nonprofit Comfort House progressing toward endowment goal Free COVID vaccines at Dollar General stores Local family installs industrial kitchen to further daughter's mission Study: Inland Port vital to Port of Virginia's record-setting year This week's government meetings Upcoming program in Clarke County to focus on agribusiness needs Richard Kennedy elected Democratic committee chairman New city/schools spokesperson hired Woman buys family home that has housed six generations AP National Sports AP PHOTOS: Athletes soar high in Day 4 at Beijing Olympics Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue Norway's Ruud wins Olympic gold year after father's death Kim cruises in Olympic halfpipe qualifying, on to the final Notae, Arkansas upset No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 9 David D. Jennings James “Jock” Sulser Betty Jane Orndorff Sulser Shirley Ann Orndorff Death notices for Feb. 8 Mariette Zucchi Charlotte A. Payne-Conard Betty Lee Kerns Robert “Bob” Shelton Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
