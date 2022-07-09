If you smile when no one else is around, you really mean it.
Updated: July 9, 2022
WINCHESTER — Andrea Cosans rolled up her sleeve Friday morning to donate blood at the Battle of the Badges blood drive, a good-natured competition between Frederick County's Sheriff's Office and Fire and Rescue Department to see which agency could recruit the most donors.
When Sydnei Dowd sits and looks at her infant son, she said she knows she doesn’t want him to endure the same struggles she pushed through as a youth.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester Police Department officer has been deemed responsible for a four-vehicle collision that occurred early Wednesday evening on U.S. 11 (Valley Pike) south of Winchester.
WINCHESTER — A man with nearly 50 criminal convictions and probation violations over the past two decades in Winchester and Shenandoah County will spend the next two years in prison following a violent argument with a female acquaintance.
Following the report of several monkeypox cases in Virginia during the last week, the Department of Health is advising Virginians to become more knowledgable about the virus and how its spread.
STEPHENS CITY — Residents will be asked in a November referendum whether they support the town taking a $2.46 million loan from the United States Department of Agriculture.
WINCHESTER — In a classic case of "out of the frying pan and into the fire," a Salem, Virginia, man who recently completed one jail sentence now faces another for allegedly assaulting correctional officers.
WINCHESTER — A Winchester man accused of severely assaulting a female acquaintance on Oct. 16 has decided to represent himself in court after claiming he and the alleged victim have mended their relationship.
