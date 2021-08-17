Quotable Aug 17, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you work really hard, and you're kind, amazing things will happen.― Conan O'Brien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesEDA: Six grocery store chains express some interest about locating in Frederick CountyPolice say drunken driver kills boy, 7, in crash in HarrisonburgFriendship Park, WINC eyed for potential housingVet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnershipWinchester election official: Think twice before responding to political mailersAthlete Spotlight: Millbrook football player Dejon BaylorOpen Forum: Addressing disappointment with the Frederick County FairFred's remnants to pose flooding, tornado threat in regionHudson, Ferreira seeking to become Boyce's mayorWinchester School Board to vote on policies regarding transgender student rights Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Churches should stick with gospel, not political 'propaganda' (30)Winchester School Board to vote on policies regarding transgender student rights (20)Letter to the editor: Wearing masks, getting vaccinated doesn't make a Republican a 'RINO' (19)Open Forum: Governing groups — which choice? (10)EDA: Six grocery store chains express some interest about locating in Frederick County (6)Charen: What Orban's apologists reveal about themselves (5)Man gets 50 months for underage sex (6)Open Forum: Business and political interest capitalize on the mind's fragility (4)Jules Witcover: Afghan collapse rains on Biden's domestic parade (3)'Game over': Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans (2)Biden: Afghan chaos 'gut-wrenching' but stands by withdrawal (2)This little piggy gets painted (2)Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan (2)Clarke County Fair 2021 (1)Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership (2)Concerns over US terror threats rising as Taliban hold grows (1)Police say drunken driver kills boy, 7, in crash in Harrisonburg (1)Millbrook grad Braithwaite to continue baseball career at WVU (1)Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges (1)Man charged with animal cruelty after suspected arena found (1)Anne Covell (Lacy) O'Donnell (1) More Local News Man gets 50 months for underage sex Man sentenced to 2 years for child abuse This week's government meetings Winchester election official: Think twice before responding to political mailers Mountain View Christian Academy celebrating 30 years EDA: Six grocery store chains express some interest about locating in Frederick County Winchester School Board to vote on policies regarding transgender student rights Clarke County Fair 2021 Report: Amazon has invested more than $34B in Virginia since 2010 Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership Business Briefcase 'I just love music': Morris headed to Hall of Fame Police charge man in crash that killed child At WPS convocation, staff urged to be there for their students, each other as pandemic drags on Teachers, staff honored with awards at WPS convocation Attorney, prosecutor avoid discipline in fatal shooting case Death Notices William Cameron "Bill Bill" Franklin Bernice Ensogna Anne Covell (Lacy) O'Donnell Death notices for Aug. 16 Mary J. "June" Hiett Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.