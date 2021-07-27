Quotable Jul 27, 2021 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dear future generations: Please accept our apologies. We were rolling drunk on petroleum.― Kurt Vonnegut Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing rifle off Winchester porchArson suspect soughtSherando student named Miss Frederick County FairFrederick supervisors postpone considering Double Tollgate water/sewer requestWinchester grand jury indicts 28Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing U.Va. lecturerLetter to the editor: Remembering George CurryClarke County grand jury indicts sixClarke County considering another broadband optionCity Council to discuss proposed settlement in opioid lawsuit Images CommentedVaccination rates vary among firefighters, police (7)Open Forum: Phineas, Valley Health has responsibility to protect its patients (6)Diane Dimond: The U.S. Constitution says treat all defendants the same (5)Letter to the editor: So...what's so wrong with using the word 'so?' (3)Cartoon (2)Inline hockey rink going up (2)Letter to the editor: Go see 'Grease' (1)Food bank's new fundraiser part of 40th year commemoration (1)Man accused of firing rifle off Winchester porch (1)Frederick supervisors postpone considering Double Tollgate water/sewer request (1) More Local News This week's government meetings Clarke supervisors honor CCHS athletes, others Body found in Shenandoah National Park believed to be missing U.Va. lecturer Clarke County considering another broadband option Food bank's new fundraiser part of 40th year commemoration Handley Regional Library branches to return to normal hours Death Notices Death notices for July 27 Kenneth Jesse Moody Lonnie Franklin Strawderman Nellie S. Sirbaugh Rosalie Glass (Brown) Lewis Death notices for July 26 Jennifer L. McGrane Ray B. Taylor Jean Vernell Philpott Eaton More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Old bugaboo complicates US-Russia search for new arms deal AP-NORC poll: Many Republicans uneasy about party's future Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill Biden's 1st visit to intel agency to contrast with Trump's Police to detail violence, injuries at first Jan. 6 hearing Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.