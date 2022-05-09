Quotable May 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night.— William Blake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Live updates | Japan joins G-7 effort to quit Russian oil Philippine election narrows to Marcos, rights defender Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault 2022 midterms: What to watch in Nebraska, West Virginia Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel S Korea's Moon calls for peace with North in farewell speech EXPLAINER: What comes next with John Lee leading Hong Kong? Taliban divisions deepen as Afghan women defy veil edict Dictator's son a front-runner as Filipinos elect next leader Filipinos have begun voting for a new president, with an ousted dictator's son and a rights defender as top contenders. More News from the Associated Press Local News Millbrook DECA members place in Top 20 at international conference Federal funds available for Winchester humanitarian agencies Taking it easy As First Night Winchester folds, organizers share fond memories Molester pleads guilty, facing stiff sentence Newtown Heritage Festival to make full comeback this year; Stephens City water rates to increase Man killed in Winchester, shooting suspect arrested Boyce council approves 'DMV stops' for unpaid taxes Breaking news: Man killed, suspected shooter arrested Frederick planners recommend approval for Dollar General rezoning AP National Sports Miami, Philadelphia square off with series tied 2-2 Quick change: Kings rout Oilers 4-0 in Game 4, series even AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:01 a.m. EDT Wilson, Hamby, Plum lead Aces past Storm 85-74 Mavericks, 76ers win again at home in Game 4s to tie series Death Notices Margaret Louise Tredway Richard "Rich" Crouse Howard (Pops) Ralph Evans, Jr. Death notices for May 9 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
