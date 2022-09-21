Quotable Sep 21, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Without music, life would be a mistake.― Friedrich Nietzsche Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Site search Search Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVa. begins issuing rebate checksCar show will help build Katie's Comfort HouseFront Royal man pleads guilty to killing motorcyclist in Va. 55 crashOpen Forum: What’s not to like about living in Frederick County'Shopping cart killer' faces new charge upon indictmentLaurel Center's new Rainbow Cafe is nearing completionClay Walker to headline this year's Patsy Cline ClassicPumpkin patchingJames Wood to induct four into Hall of FameInvestigators: Argument ended with fatal shooting Images CommentedOpen Forum: 'Game of chess' at Martha's Vineyard backfired on governors (29)Open Forum: Vote for democracy, vote for Democrats (24)Letter to the editor: Frederick County School Board chairman: Fight 'woke notion' that founding fathers 'must be canceled' (12)Letter to the editor: Rebuking climate change denial (10)Letter to the editor: Bring you own container (8)Open Forum: Endorsing Dave LaRock for state Senate (7)Open Forum: Are Republicans actually fiscally conservative? (12)Va. begins issuing rebate checks (4)Investigators: Argument ended with fatal shooting (4)Cartoon (3)Letter to the editor: Seeking relatives of those buried in Black cemetery (1)Open Forum: The Constitution is worth preserving (1)Trump legal team balks at judge's declassification questions (1)Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan over Armenia attack (1)Letter to the editor: Thanks for making CCAP fundraiser a sucess (1)This week's government meetings (1)Sherandos's queen and king crowned (1) Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! Local Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. Weekly Top Stories Best trending stories from the week, delivered Saturday morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.