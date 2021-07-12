QUOTABLE Jul 12, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What matters in life is not what happens to you but what you remember and how you remember it.― Gabriel Garcia Marquez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Listen up: Biden speaks volumes in a whisper to make a point Democratic primary in Ohio emerges as test for progressives Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday Biden to talk crime with city, police leaders nationwide Biden backs Trump rejection of China's South China Sea claim Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWinchester Medical Center Auxiliary thrift shop reopensReporter's murder still unsolved 9 years later‘We made it through’: Bright Box reopens after 16-month COVID-19 hiatusYou don't have to live at Lake Frederick to go for a hike, cast a line or paddle a kayakThis week's government meetingsA banner year for ArtScapeOut of the Past ... from the archives of The Winchester StarKickball event honors homicide victim, benefits park departmentOpen Forum: A resolution against city employeesBarone: Both parties fail to respond to signals in the political marketplace ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedLetter to the editor: What's the difference? (8)Goldberg: Defenders and opponents of critical race theory are prone to exaggeration (4)You don't have to live at Lake Frederick to go for a hike, cast a line or paddle a kayak (3)Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues (2)Letter to the editor: Time for BLM to put its money where its mouth is (2)Charlottesville to remove Confederate monuments Saturday (2) AP National Sports Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome Explainer: How will the virus emergency affect the Olympics? From Spider Tack to Shohei's homers, MLB 1st half intrigues Analysis: The Suns now know that titles don't come easily UK leader condemns racism directed at England players AP Regional Sports Gausman, Casali power Giants to sweep of Nationals O's Mountcastle leaves with arm injury after hit by pitch Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington Charles has 34 points, 17 rebounds; Sky top Mystics in OT Crawford blasts 18th home run, Giants thump Nationals 10-4 Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Digital Replica Tweets by @WinStarVa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.