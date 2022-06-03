Quotable Jun 3, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are no problems we cannot solve together, and very few that we can solve by ourselves.— Lyndon B. Johnson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest AP News Hiring might have slipped last month to a still-strong level GOP hopefuls say guards, mental health keys to stop attacks Suozzi, Williams, but no Hochul in 1st NY governor debate Pa. court orders contested ballots counted in Senate primary Myanmar violence has displaced more than 1 million, UN says California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet Oregon botched drug treatment plan tied to decriminalization Biden says he believes majority will 'turn your outrage' over mass shootings into 'issue central to your vote' 143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in southwestern Idaho Voting rights protections passed in New York legislature More News from the Associated Press Local News HIVE planned for old armory building on SU campus Plarning 101 City of Winchester Pipes and Drums members help mark queen's Platinum Jubilee Stoney Creek Adult Care administrator sentenced on abuse charge Valley Health System sets Board of Trustees New section of Hope Drive opens in Winchester Cool fun Sovine a finalist for Washington County, Md., Public Schools superintendent 6th Congressional District candidates differ on gun control measures Investigation into worker's death concluded AP National Sports Celtics have huge 4th, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals Warriors collapse in 4th quarter to lose Game 1 of Finals Brewers rally for 4 in 9th to stun Padres 5-4 Schwindel, Contreras and Happ homer as Cubs top Cards 7-5 Sports minister orders forensic audit of Hockey Canada Death Notices Death notices for June 3 Mary Ellen Busch Kelly Death notices for June 2 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.