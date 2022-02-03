Quotable Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We have to continue to learn. We have to be open. And we have to be ready to release our knowledge in order to come to a higher understanding of reality.— Thich Nhat Hanh Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. CommentedParents, local NAACP call for Adkins, Martin to resign from Frederick County School Board (41)Letter to the editor: Enough with the 'code phrase' (37)Open Forum: The coronavirus vaccine and children (30)Open Forum: Winsome Sears is 'perfectly personified' irony (18)Letter to the editor: A word to those calling for School Board resignations (12)Open Forum: Calling for Adkins and Martin to resign (11)Open Forum: Correcting misinformation and lies about vaccines and children (11)Winchester man gets four years for carjacking, robberies (4)Letter to the editor: Adkins and Martin 'are an embarrassment' (4)Mental health evaluation requested for suspect in Bridgewater College shootings (2)BREAKING NEWS: Two officers killed, man taken into custody near Bridgewater College (2)UPDATE: Suspect facing murder charges, held without bond in shooting of 2 Bridgewater College campus officers (2)Letter to the editor: Suggestions for Vladimir Putin (2)Taylor Swift stalking suspect jailed in Frederick County (2)Lillian H. Allder (1)Free COVID vaccines at Dollar General stores (1)Police: Truck driver killed in crash at I-81 work zone (1)Local family installs industrial kitchen to further daughter's mission (1) More Local News FCPS announces plans for 2022-23 kindergarten registration Site plan for proposed Berryville warehouses on hold Handley seeking higher reading, lower dropout levels Organizations sought to improve housing in Berryville Shentel Business rebrands as Glo Fiber Enterprise Job as state agriculture secretary 'dream come true' for Lohr FCPS: 'No major disruptions' over continued mask requirement Panel recommends spending up to $380K to address sinkhole problem at Shawneeland lake WPS mask mandate mainly supported Police: Driver in fatal crash charged with manslaughter Death Notices Death notices for Feb. 3 Bobby Hugh Anderson Roy K. Martin Erika Erna Taylor William “Billy” Eugene Davis Sr. John Wayne Orndorff, Sr. Leon “Bill” William Moroney, Jr. Death notices for Feb. 2 Lillian H. Allder Patricia Ann Grim Chrismore Ray Allen Cook Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
