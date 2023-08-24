It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.
— Mark Twain
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 24, 2023 @ 12:54 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.