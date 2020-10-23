If the government does not enforce the antitrust laws to enable competition, we could lose the next wave of innovation. If that happens, Americans may never get to see the next Google.
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a Tuesday press conference about the government's lawsuit against Google
