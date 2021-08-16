Quotable Aug 16, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save When you're not concerned with succeeding, you can work with complete freedom.—Larry David Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesVet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnershipEDA: Six grocery store chains express some interest about locating in Frederick CountyWinchester School Board to vote on policies regarding transgender student rightsReport: Amazon has invested more than $34B in Virginia since 2010Letter to the editor: Churches should stick with gospel, not political 'propaganda'This little piggy gets paintedLetter to the editor: Wearing masks, getting vaccinated doesn't make a Republican a 'RINO'Winchester election official: Think twice before responding to political mailersJohn William Fincham, Sr.Attorney, prosecutor avoid discipline in fatal shooting case Images CommentedLetter to the editor: Shame on them (23)Open Forum: Focus on what unites us, not what divides us (22)Open Forum: Change, revolutions, and President Biden (18)Open Forum: Names changes will not bode well for nation, future generations (13)Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership (2) More Local News Winchester School Board to vote on policies regarding transgender student rights Clarke County Fair 2021 Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership Business Briefcase 'I just love music': Morris headed to Hall of Fame Police charge man in crash that killed child At WPS convocation, staff urged to be there for their students, each other as pandemic drags on Teachers, staff honored with awards at WPS convocation Attorney, prosecutor avoid discipline in fatal shooting case Vet, practice manager celebrate 30-year partnership Drought conditions strain region's farmers Frederick supervisors lose taste for meals tax increase Frederick County adopts MOU to receive opioid settlement money Unique ribbon-winning creativity on display at the Clarke County Fair Celebrities team with local comic shop to boost local literacy Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum ready to celebrate milestone after surviving COVID-19 Death Notices Death notices for Aug. 16 Mary J. "June" Hiett Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services
